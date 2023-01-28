Nelson, Navy Midshipmen to host Rogers and the American Eagles

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

American Eagles (13-7, 5-4 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (11-10, 4-5 Patriot) Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Navy -4.5; over/under is 127 BOTTOM LINE: Matt Rogers and the American Eagles take on Tyler Nelson and the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday. The Midshipmen have gone 6-3 in home games. Navy has a 6-4 record against teams above .500.

The Eagles have gone 5-4 against Patriot opponents. American is eighth in the Patriot with 6.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Rogers averaging 1.4.

The Midshipmen and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Midshipmen, while averaging 12.4 points and six rebounds. Daniel Deaver is shooting 50.8% and averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

Rogers is shooting 62.1% and averaging 12.8 points for the Eagles. Johnny O’Neil is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 64.6 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

