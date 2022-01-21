Evina Westbrook added 13 points and Dorka Juhasz had 12 points and nine rebounds for UConn, which had eight healthy players available.
Sidney Cooks led Seton Hall (8-8, 3-5) with 10 points.
ARIZONA STATE 57, NO. 22 COLORADO 52, OT
TEMPE, Ariz. — Taya Hanson scored 17 points and short-handed Arizona State overcame 29 turnovers to beat Colorado.
The Sun Devils (9-5, 1-0 Pac-12) won their 14th straight in the series. Neither team made a field goal in overtime until Colorado guard Frida Formann sank a 3-pointer at the final buzzer.
Arizona State hadn’t played since Dec. 30 due to six games being postponed.
Quay Miller scored 12 points for Colorado (13-3, 2-3).
