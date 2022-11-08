Nelson powers Navy to 74-59 victory over William & Mary

Nelson shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Midshipmen. Sean Yoder added 14 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, and he also had nine rebounds. Daniel Deaver shot 6 of 10 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds.