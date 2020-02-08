Lonnie Grayson had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Black Knights (11-12, 6-6). Matt Wilson added 15 points and nine rebounds. Tommy Funk had 13 points and seven assists.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Black Knights for the season. American defeated Army 68-60 on Jan. 8. American plays Loyola (Md.) at home on Wednesday. Army plays Lafayette at home on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com