Nelson scores 23 to lead Delaware over Stony Brook 71-60

NEWARK, Del. — Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 23 points to guide Delaware to a 71-60 victory over Stony Brook on Monday night. Nelson added five rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (13-14, 5-9 Colonial Athletic Association). Christian Ray finished with 13 points and five rebounds. Jyare Davis scored 12 points and grabbed seven boards.

The Seawolves (9-18, 5-9) were led by Tanahj Pettway with 20 points and seven rebounds. Keenan Fitzmorris added 17 points and five assists, while Frankie Policelli scored 12.

Delaware entered halftime up 37-23. Nelson paced the team in scoring in the first half with 14 points.

Both teams play again on Thursday. Delaware visits Towson and Stony Brook hosts William & Mary.

