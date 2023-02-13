Nelson scores 23 to lead Delaware over Stony Brook 71-60

NEWARK, Del. — Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 23 points to guide Delaware to a 71-60 victory over Stony Brook on Monday night.
The Seawolves (9-18, 5-9) were led by Tanahj Pettway with 20 points and seven rebounds. Keenan Fitzmorris added 17 points and five assists, while Frankie Policelli scored 12.
Delaware entered halftime up 37-23. Nelson paced the team in scoring in the first half with 14 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams play again on Thursday. Delaware visits Towson and Stony Brook hosts William & Mary.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.