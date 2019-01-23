BOSTON — Sa’eed Nelson scored 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting and had six assists and five steals to help American beat Boston University 70-66 on Wednesday night to end a three-game skid.

Stacy Beckton Jr. and Larry Motuzis added 11 points apiece with Motuzis hitting three 3-pointers for the Eagles (9-9, 3-4 Patriot League), who were outrebounded 35-21 but had 15 assists in making 26 of 50 from the field.

BU trailed 35-31 at halftime, but led 44-43 on Alex Vilarino’s layup and pulled ahead by as many as three points before Nelson’s 3 with 12:54 left put the Eagles up for good. BU closed to 64-62 on Tyler Scanlon’s 3 off a turnover with 2:05 to go, but the Eagles outscored them 6-4 from there.

Mike Mahoney had his fourth double-double of the season with 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Terriers (9-11, 2-5), who have lost three straight. Scanlon added 14 points and Vilarino had 12.

