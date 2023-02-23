Nelson scores 30 as Delaware takes down N.C. A&T 73-71

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jameer Nelson Jr. recorded 30 points as Delaware beat N.C. A&T 73-71 on Thursday night.
Marcus Watson led the way for the Aggies (12-18, 7-10) with 21 points and three steals. Duncan Powell added 19 points and seven rebounds for N.C. A&T. Kam Woods also had 15 points and nine rebounds.
Nelson scored nine points in the first half and Delaware went into halftime trailing 37-28. Nelson scored 21 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Delaware to a two-point victory.
NEXT UP
Both teams play again on Saturday. Delaware visits Elon and N.C. A&T hosts Hampton.
