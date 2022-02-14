Vado Morse had 15 points for the Dukes (14-11, 5-9). Terrence Edwards added 11 points and nine rebounds. Justin Amadi had 10 points and seven rebounds.
The Blue Hens improve to 2-0 against the Dukes this season. Delaware defeated James Madison 85-69 on Jan. 29.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com