Nelson, William & Mary Tribe take on the Northeastern Huskies

Northeastern Huskies (5-8, 1-1 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (5-9, 0-1 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: CAA foes William & Mary and Northeastern meet on Thursday. The Tribe are 5-2 in home games. William & Mary ranks third in the CAA with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Noah Collier averaging 2.5.

The Huskies are 1-1 against CAA opponents. Northeastern is 2-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tribe and Huskies square off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anders Nelson is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Tribe. Gabe Dorsey is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

Chris Doherty is averaging 9.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Huskies. Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 17.2 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

