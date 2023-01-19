Nelson, William & Mary Tribe to visit Nelson, Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

William & Mary Tribe (8-11, 3-3 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (10-9, 2-4 CAA) Newark, Delaware; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Delaware -6.5; over/under is 135 BOTTOM LINE: CAA foes Delaware and William & Mary meet on Thursday. The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 6-3 in home games. Delaware is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tribe are 3-3 in conference play. William & Mary ranks second in the CAA shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jameer Nelson Jr. is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. L.J. Owens is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Delaware.

Anders Nelson is averaging 11.4 points and 4.7 assists for the Tribe. Ben Wight is averaging 10.6 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 53.6% over the past 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Tribe: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

