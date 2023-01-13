Nelson's 20 lead Manhattan past Mount St. Mary's 62-57

EMMITSBURG, Md. — Anthony Nelson had 20 points in Manhattan’s 62-57 victory against Mount St. Mary’s on Friday night.
George Tinsley led the way for the Mountaineers (6-11, 2-4) with 18 points and six rebounds. Dakota Leffew added 10 points and two steals for Mount St. Mary’s. In addition, Jaylin Gibson had eight points and two steals.
NEXT UP
Manhattan plays Friday against Iona at home, and Mount St. Mary’s hosts Quinnipiac on Sunday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.