John Meeks had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Bison (7-11, 3-2). Walter Ellis added 12 points. Avi Toomer had six rebounds.
American matches up against Holy Cross at home on Saturday. Bucknell plays Lehigh at home on Saturday.
