Andrew Kostecka’s 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining tied it at 84-all at the end of regulation to send it to overtime. Nelson missed a 3 attempt as time expired. American led 45-44 at halftime and had the biggest lead of the second half for either team at 58-50 with 14:31 left in regulation.

Mark Gasperini scored 16 points and grabbed 12 and Connor Nelson 16 for American (9-9, 5-2 Patriot League). Jamir Harris scored 14, Stacy Beckton Jr. 13 and Jacob Boonyasith 10. The Eagles have won three straight and five of their last six.

Kostecka scored 32 points and Andrews 25 for the Greyhounds (9-11, 1-6). Loyola has dropped six straight with last two by a total of three points.

