Kobe Webster had 20 points off the bench and C.J. Wilcher 15 points, also as a reserveoff the bench, for Nebraska (1-2). Freshman Bryce McGowens, who scored 29 points last time out, was held to six points on 3-of-10 shooting.
Creighton (3-0) had a 68-61 lead with just under four minutes to play before Hawkins hit a pair of 3-pointers for a 74-62 lead with 1:29 remaining.
Creighton led 29-10 midway through the first half before Nebraska closed to within 40-36 at the break.
The game was part of the annual Gavitt Tipoff Games series between the Big Ten and Big East conferences.
