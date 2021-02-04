Cunningham’s potential tying half-court shot as time expired rimmed out.
Cunningham, a 6-foot-8 freshman guard who is the likely No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, scored 15 of his 19 points in the final 10 minutes for Oklahoma State (11-5, 4-5). Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe added 17 points and 10 rebounds. The 6-foot-7 freshman has three double-doubles in the last four games.
Cunningham, the conference’s leading scorer (18.1) going into the game, picked up two early fouls and played just eight scoreless minutes in the first half and faced chants of “Overrated!” from the limited crowd.
After LeDee made a layup to give TCU a nine-point lead with 11 minutes to play, OSU scored 15 of the next 21 points, including eight by Cunningham, to make it 64-64 about six minutes later.
There were five more ties and four lead changes from there, the last of which came on LeDee’s winner.
