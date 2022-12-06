Nesbitt leads Hampton against Loyola (MD) after 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-5) at Hampton Pirates (2-6) Hampton, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Hampton hosts the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after Jordan Nesbitt scored 23 points in Hampton’s 74-65 victory over the Howard Bison. The Pirates are 2-0 on their home court. Hampton allows 79.6 points and has been outscored by 9.8 points per game.

The Greyhounds are 1-3 in road games. Loyola (MD) is fifth in the Patriot with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Alonso Faure averaging 2.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Dean averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Nesbitt is shooting 35.5% and averaging 14.9 points for Hampton.

Jaylin Andrews is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Kenny Jones is averaging 11.4 points for Loyola (MD).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

