Nesbitt leads Hampton against Wake Forest after 25-point game

Hampton Pirates (1-4) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-1)
The Pirates are 0-3 in road games. Hampton ranks fourth in the CAA shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyree Appleby is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Damari Monsanto is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Wake Forest.
Russell Dean is averaging 16 points for the Pirates. Nesbitt is averaging 14.5 points for Hampton.
