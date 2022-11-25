Nesbitt leads Hampton against Wake Forest after 25-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hampton Pirates (1-4) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-1) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Hampton plays the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after Jordan Nesbitt scored 25 points in Hampton’s 75-74 loss to the North Alabama Lions. The Demon Deacons are 4-0 in home games. Wake Forest is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Pirates are 0-3 in road games. Hampton ranks fourth in the CAA shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyree Appleby is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Damari Monsanto is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Wake Forest.

Russell Dean is averaging 16 points for the Pirates. Nesbitt is averaging 14.5 points for Hampton.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article