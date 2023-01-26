Nesbitt scores 31, Hampton defeats Delaware 67-66

HAMPTON, Va. — Jordan Nesbitt recorded 31 points and made two free throws with 13 seconds left that capped the scoring to give Hampton a 67-66 victory over Delaware 67-66 on Thursday night.

Nesbitt also contributed eight rebounds and five steals for the Pirates (5-16, 2-7 Colonial Athletic Association). Marquis Godwin scored 10 points while shooting 4 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Raymond Bethea Jr. finished with nine points.