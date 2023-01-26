Nesbitt scores 31, Hampton defeats Delaware 67-66

HAMPTON, Va. — Jordan Nesbitt recorded 31 points and made two free throws with 13 seconds left that capped the scoring to give Hampton a 67-66 victory over Delaware 67-66 on Thursday night.
The Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-11, 3-6) were led by Jyare Davis, who recorded 20 points and seven rebounds. Nelson added 17 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals for Delaware. Christian Ray also recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Hampton hosts Stony Brook while Delaware hosts Northeastern.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.