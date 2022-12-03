Neskovic and the Dartmouth Big Green take on Higgins and the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-3) at Dartmouth Big Green (3-5) Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dartmouth -1.5; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: Dusan Neskovic and the Dartmouth Big Green host Kaleb Higgins and the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners in non-conference action. The Big Green have gone 2-1 in home games. Dartmouth scores 76.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Roadrunners are 1-2 in road games. CSU Bakersfield is third in the Big West with 35.4 rebounds per game led by Modestas Kancleris averaging 7.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Neskovic is shooting 56.5% and averaging 13.4 points for the Big Green. Cade Haskins is averaging 8.6 points for Dartmouth.

Higgins is shooting 43.1% and averaging 12.5 points for the Roadrunners. Kancleris is averaging 8.7 points for CSU Bakersfield.

