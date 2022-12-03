Neskovic and the Dartmouth Big Green take on Higgins and the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-3) at Dartmouth Big Green (3-5)
The Roadrunners are 1-2 in road games. CSU Bakersfield is third in the Big West with 35.4 rebounds per game led by Modestas Kancleris averaging 7.9.
TOP PERFORMERS: Neskovic is shooting 56.5% and averaging 13.4 points for the Big Green. Cade Haskins is averaging 8.6 points for Dartmouth.
Higgins is shooting 43.1% and averaging 12.5 points for the Roadrunners. Kancleris is averaging 8.7 points for CSU Bakersfield.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.