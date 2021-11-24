The Wolf Pack used a 19-4 run that included a pair of 3’s from Sherfield and one from Daniel Foster to take a 61-49 lead with 8:21 remaining. PJ Fuller answered with a 3-pointer and Terrell Brown Jr. a layup to pull the Huskies to 61-54, but they didn’t get closer.
Brown, who scored a career-high 32 points against South Dakota State on Tuesday, had 19 points to lead Washington.
Nevada outrebounded the Huskies 44-25 with Baker and Washington grabbing nine boards apiece.
The Wolf Pack lost to South Dakota State but beat George Mason to win their final two games of the tournament. The Huskies won their first two.
