Nevada faces Fresno State after Lucas' 28-point game

Fresno State Bulldogs (9-14, 5-7 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (19-6, 9-3 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Friday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Nevada faces the Fresno State Bulldogs after Jarod Lucas scored 28 points in Nevada’s 77-76 victory over the New Mexico Lobos. The Wolf Pack have gone 12-0 in home games. Nevada has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 5-7 against conference opponents. Fresno State is seventh in the MWC with 6.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaih Moore averaging 2.3.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Kenan Blackshear is averaging 15.4 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Nevada.

Jemarl Baker Jr. is scoring 11.7 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Isaiah Hill is averaging 10.3 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 63.6 points, 26.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

