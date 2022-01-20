The Bulldogs are 3-1 in MWC play. Fresno State ranks ninth in the MWC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Orlando Robinson averaging 5.7.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sherfield is averaging 19.5 points and 6.5 assists for the Wolf Pack. Desmond Cambridge is averaging 10.6 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the past 10 games for Nevada.
Isaiah Hill is averaging 8.4 points for the Bulldogs. Robinson is averaging 12.7 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the last 10 games for Fresno State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.
Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 65.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.