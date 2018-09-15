Oregon State’s Jermar Jefferson (22) scores during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Reno, Nev. (Lance Iversen/Associated Press)

RENO, Nev. — Jordan Choukair missed a 33-yard field goal as time expired and Nevada held off a furious Oregon State comeback to win 37-35 on Saturday night.

“Tonight, we had a whole bunch of guys pouring their heart and soul into that game,” Nevada coach Jay Norvell said. “For the coaches, it was like four hours of root canal.”

Nevada (2-1) led 30-7 lead with 10:16 left in the second quarter after Asauni Rufus forced Conor Blount to fumble the ball, and Malik Reed picked it up and ran 48 yards for a touchdown. Nevada scored on its first four possessions before the defensive touchdown gave the Wolf Pack a 23-point lead.

After the defensive touchdown, Oregon State (1-2) replaced Blount at quarterback with Jake Luton, who left the season opener two weeks ago with a concussion against No. 4 Ohio State.

Oregon State outscored Nevada 28-7 the rest of the way.

Luton finished 23 of 35 for 284 yards passing with one touchdown and one interception.

“We had a chance,” said first-year Beavers coach Jonathan Smith, who was the starting quarterback at Oregon State last time it played Nevada in 1999. “That’s a good football team and that’s a good offense. We had our chance and we just couldn’t take advantage of it.”

Nevada’s Ty Gangi was 17-of-35 passing for 195 yards and threw two touchdown passes. Toa Taua rushed for 81 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries.

The Beavers dominated Nevada through the air, passing for 459 yards compared to Nevada’s 201. But the Wolf Pack’s defensive front frustrated the Beavers’ offense. Nevada recorded five sacks to Oregon State’s one and held the Beavers to two yards rushing per carry.

“I couldn’t tell you one stat from this game,” Norvell said. “I don’t really care. The only thing I care about is the score.”

Luton was sidelined with an ankle injury halfway through the fourth quarter, Smith said. Blount re-entered at quarterback and led the final drive of the game to the Nevada 16-yard line before Choukair pulled the last second field-goal attempt wide left. Blount finished the game 12-of-20 with one touchdown and one interception.

Oregon State’s Jermar Jefferson led all rushers with 106 yards on 25 carries.

Nevada wide receiver Brendan O’Leary-Orange was carted off the field on a stretcher in the second half.

“I was very concerned about Brendan O’Leary Orange . I don’t have a lot of information on him. He is alert and he is moving, and we are hoping that he has a full recovery and that he is back with us soon,” Norvell said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oregon State: The Beavers’ extended their road losing streak to 21 games in a heartbreaking loss at Nevada.

Nevada: The Wolf Pack grabbed a rare win against a Power Five team and held on late against Oregon State.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: The Beavers open Pac-12 Conference play Saturday hosting Arizona. OSU is 8-9-1 in Corvallis against Arizona.

Nevada: The Wolf Pack travels to Toledo on Saturday. Nevada lost to Toledo in Reno last year, 37-24.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.