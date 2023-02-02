Nevada hosts Air Force following Lucas' 26-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Air Force Falcons (12-11, 3-7 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (17-6, 7-3 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Friday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Nevada hosts the Air Force Falcons after Jarod Lucas scored 26 points in Nevada’s 75-66 victory against the San Diego State Aztecs. The Wolf Pack are 11-0 on their home court. Nevada is sixth in the MWC scoring 73.5 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Falcons are 3-7 in MWC play. Air Force averages 67.6 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenan Blackshear is averaging 15 points, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wolf Pack. Lucas is averaging 17.7 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the past 10 games for Nevada.

Jake Heidbreder is averaging 13.9 points for the Falcons. Ethan Taylor is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Falcons: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 23.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

