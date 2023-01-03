Nevada hosts Colorado State after Lucas' 28-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Colorado State Rams (8-7, 0-2 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (12-3, 2-0 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Nevada faces the Colorado State Rams after Jarod Lucas scored 28 points in Nevada’s 75-69 victory over the Air Force Falcons. The Wolf Pack are 7-0 on their home court. Nevada is seventh in the MWC shooting 35.0% from downtown, led by K.J. Hymes shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Rams have gone 0-2 against MWC opponents. Colorado State averages 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Wolf Pack and Rams square off Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Kenan Blackshear is averaging 14.3 points and five assists over the past 10 games for Nevada.

John Tonje averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Patrick Cartier is shooting 62.7% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 26.5 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

