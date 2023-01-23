Nevada hosts Mashburn and New Mexico

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New Mexico Lobos (18-2, 5-2 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (15-5, 5-2 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Monday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nevada -2.5; over/under is 147.5 BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack after Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 25 points in New Mexico’s 81-79 overtime victory against the Boise State Broncos.

The Wolf Pack are 9-0 on their home court. Nevada ranks fifth in the MWC with 13.6 assists per game led by Kenan Blackshear averaging 4.6.

The Lobos are 5-2 against MWC opponents. New Mexico is fourth in the MWC with 14.7 assists per game led by Jaelen House averaging 4.6.

The Wolf Pack and Lobos meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 16.8 points. Blackshear is shooting 45.5% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games for Nevada.

House is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, while averaging 17.4 points, 4.6 assists and 2.8 steals. Mashburn is shooting 45.0% and averaging 18.6 points over the past 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Lobos: 8-2, averaging 80.0 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

