Nevada hosts New Mexico after Mashburn's 25-point game

New Mexico Lobos (18-2, 5-2 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (15-5, 5-2 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Monday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack after Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 25 points in New Mexico’s 81-79 overtime win over the Boise State Broncos. The Wolf Pack have gone 9-0 in home games. Nevada averages 72.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Lobos are 5-2 against MWC opponents. New Mexico is the top team in the MWC scoring 16.3 fast break points per game.

The Wolf Pack and Lobos square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenan Blackshear is averaging 14.6 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wolf Pack. Jarod Lucas is averaging 16.8 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the last 10 games for Nevada.

Jaelen House is averaging 17.4 points, 4.6 assists and 2.8 steals for the Lobos. Mashburn is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Lobos: 8-2, averaging 80.0 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

