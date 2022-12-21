Nevada hosts Tate and Norfolk State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Norfolk State Spartans (9-4) at Nevada Wolf Pack (9-3) Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nevada -10.5; over/under is 138 BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack after Dana Tate scored 24 points in Norfolk State’s 70-66 win over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Wolf Pack are 5-0 on their home court. Nevada scores 72.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Spartans have gone 2-4 away from home. Norfolk State is third in the MEAC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Kris Bankston averaging 2.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenan Blackshear is averaging 14 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Wolf Pack. Jarod Lucas is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Nevada.

Tyrese averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 60.0% from beyond the arc. Joe Bryant Jr. is shooting 39.5% and averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

