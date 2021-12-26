The Wolf Pack will be seeking to win nine games for the first time since they finished 13-1 in 2010. … Nevada will be missing its top six wide receivers due to transfers after a coaching change. ... Colorado State hired Nevada coach Jay Norvell after the regular season. Assistant coach Vai Taua is serving as the interim coach for the Wolf Pack in Detroit. Nevada hired Oregon co-defensive coordinator Ken Wilson as the Wolf Pack’s new head coach. ... Jamaal Bell, who caught seven passes, leads the Wolf Pack’s WR corps for the bowl game. … Nevada has forced 25 turnovers, ranking eighth nationally. … Western Michigan QB Kaleb Eleby has passed for 3,115 yards and 21 TDs. … Western Michigan DL Ali Fayad has recorded 11.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss. … The Broncos have lost their last three bowl games. … Mid-American Conference teams are 0-3 in the Quick Lane Bowl.