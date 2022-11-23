Nevada plays Akron

Akron Zips (3-2) vs. Nevada Wolf Pack (5-1)
The Zips are 3-2 in non-conference play. Akron ranks third in the MAC allowing 67.6 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas is shooting 36.7% and averaging 17.5 points for the Wolf Pack. Darrion Williams is averaging 9.2 points for Nevada.
Xavier Castaneda is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, while averaging 22.2 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals. Enrique Freeman is averaging 14 points and 10.2 rebounds for Akron.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.