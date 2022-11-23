Nevada plays Akron

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Akron Zips (3-2) vs. Nevada Wolf Pack (5-1) George Town, Cayman Islands; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Nevada Wolf Pack play the Akron Zips in George Town, Cayman Islands. The Wolf Pack are 5-1 in non-conference play. Nevada is fourth in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 62.7 points while holding opponents to 35.4% shooting.

The Zips are 3-2 in non-conference play. Akron ranks third in the MAC allowing 67.6 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas is shooting 36.7% and averaging 17.5 points for the Wolf Pack. Darrion Williams is averaging 9.2 points for Nevada.

Xavier Castaneda is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, while averaging 22.2 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals. Enrique Freeman is averaging 14 points and 10.2 rebounds for Akron.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

