Nevada plays San Diego State, seeks 12th straight home win

San Diego State Aztecs (17-4, 8-1 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (16-6, 6-3 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada will try to keep its 11-game home win streak alive when the Wolf Pack take on San Diego State. The Wolf Pack are 10-0 on their home court. Nevada has a 15-5 record against teams above .500.

The Aztecs are 8-1 in MWC play. San Diego State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Williams is averaging 7.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Wolf Pack. Jarod Lucas is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nevada.

Darrion Trammell is averaging 11.2 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Aztecs. Matt Bradley is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

