Nevada plays San Jose State following Baker's 25-point game

San Jose State Spartans (16-11, 7-7 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (20-7, 10-4 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nevada -8.5; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: Nevada faces the San Jose State Spartans after Will Baker scored 25 points in Nevada’s 75-66 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Wolf Pack have gone 13-0 at home. Nevada is ninth in the MWC with 6.1 offensive rebounds per game led by K.J. Hymes averaging 1.8.

The Spartans are 7-7 in MWC play. San Jose State is fifth in the MWC with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Sage Tolbert averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas is scoring 17.3 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Wolf Pack. Kenan Blackshear is averaging 15.7 points, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Nevada.

Omari Moore is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 17 points and 4.9 assists. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 9.8 points over the past 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

