Nevada wins 20th game, knocks off Fresno State 77-66

RENO, Nev. — Will Baker and Kenan Blackshear each scored 19 points and Nevada earned its 20th win of the season by beating Fresno State, 77-66 on Friday night.
Isaiah Hill scored 20 points and Jemarl Baker had 17 to lead Fresno State (9-15, 5-8). Donovan Yap finished with 11 points and Eduardo Andre added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Nevada has a week off before it plays host to Utah State February 18. Fresno State plays host to No. 25 San Diego State Wednesday.
