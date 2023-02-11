Nevada wins 20th game, knocks off Fresno State 77-66

RENO, Nev. — Will Baker and Kenan Blackshear each scored 19 points and Nevada earned its 20th win of the season by beating Fresno State, 77-66 on Friday night.

Nevada (20-6, 10-3) shot 54.5% from the field, knocking down 24 of 44 shots, including 6 of 12 from 3-point range. and was 23 of 26 from the free throw line. Blackshear was 8 of 13 shooting and had seven assists. Darrion Williams had 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists and Jarod Lucas added 13 points.