Nevada wins 78-66 against Norfolk State

RENO, Nev. — Will Baker had 23 points in Nevada’s 78-66 win against Norfolk State on Wednesday night.
Joe Bryant Jr. finished with 25 points for the Spartans (9-5). Kris Bankston added nine points for Norfolk State. In addition, Caheim Brown had eight points and four assists.
Nevada led Norfolk State 39-23 at the half, with Lucas (11 points) the high scorer before the break. Nevada was outscored by Norfolk State in the second half by four points, with Baker scoring a team-high 14 points after halftime.
