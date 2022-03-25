In announcing the hire on Friday, White said Miskdeen “is a great human being, relentless worker, good coach and recruiter but most of all a tremendous mentor to young men.”

At Florida Atlantic, Miskdeen worked with coach Dusty May, one of White’s three former assistants at Florida who are Division I head coaches.

White was 142-88 in seven seasons at Florida, including a 72-52 mark in Southeastern Conference games. He was hired on March 13, to replace Tom Crean, who was fired after four seasons. The Bulldogs finished 6-26 this season, including 1-17 in the SEC.

