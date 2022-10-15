New Hampshire blanks in-state rival Dartmouth 14-0

HANOVER, N.H. — Max Brosmer accounted for both of the game’s touchdowns, the New Hampshire defense pitched a shutout and the Wildcats won the Granite Bowl, defeating Dartmouth 14-0 on Saturday.
Isaac Seide added 127 yards rushing on 26 carries for New Hampshire (5-2).
The Wildcats prevailed in a matchup of New Hampshire’s FCS No. 25 run defense (115.8 yards per game) and Dartmouth’s No. 11 rushing offense (228.2 ypg). Dartmouth managed 58 yards on the ground. Starting quarterback Dylan Cadwallader completed 8 of 20 passes for 86 yards. The Big Green (1-4) finished with a total of 198 yards.
New Hampshire took the lead in the all-time series, 20-19-2.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2