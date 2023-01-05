New Hampshire hosts Petcash and Binghamton

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New Hampshire Wildcats (6-7, 1-0 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (4-10, 0-1 America East) Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Binghamton -1.5; over/under is 131.5 BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton hosts the New Hampshire Wildcats after Dan Petcash scored 22 points in Binghamton’s 82-78 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Bearcats have gone 3-4 in home games. Binghamton is 3- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 1-0 in America East play. New Hampshire ranks second in the America East shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

The Bearcats and Wildcats face off Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Falko is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Bearcats. Miles Gibson is averaging 10.1 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

Advertisement

Clarence O. Daniels II is averaging 16.1 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. Matt Herasme is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 2-8, averaging 70.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 64.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article