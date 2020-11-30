DID YOU KNOW: Bryant went 7-5 against non-conference programs last season. In those 12 games, the Bulldogs gave up 68.4 points per game while scoring 70.5 per contest. New Hampshire went 5-6 in non-conference play, averaging 71.4 points and giving up 73 per game in the process.
