TEAM LEADERS: The versatile K.J. Jackson has averaged 12.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists to lead the way for the Retrievers. Brandon Horvath is also a primary contributor, accounting for 9.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. The Wildcats are led by Nick Guadarrama, who is averaging 13.5 points and 7.9 rebounds.

AD

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Retrievers have given up only 66.7 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 72.2 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.

AD

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Jackson has accounted for 45 percent of all Maryland-Baltimore County field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 22 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Maryland-Baltimore County is a perfect 10-0 when it holds an opponent to 61 points or fewer. The Retrievers are 1-14 when opponents score more than 61 points.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Retrievers. Maryland-Baltimore County has an assist on 34 of 75 field goals (45.3 percent) over its past three contests while New Hampshire has assists on 37 of 75 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: New Hampshire is ranked second among America East teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 29.7 percent. The Wildcats have averaged 11.6 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com