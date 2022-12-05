New Hampshire takes on Boston College, aims to break 5-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-5) at Boston College Eagles (5-4, 0-1 ACC) Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire enters the matchup against Boston College as losers of five games in a row. The Eagles have gone 3-1 at home. Boston College ranks eighth in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.4 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The Wildcats have gone 0-3 away from home. New Hampshire is 2-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Madsen is shooting 27.5% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 6.1 points. Makai Ashton-Langford is shooting 38.1% and averaging 11.0 points for Boston College.

Clarence O. Daniels II is averaging 14.3 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Kyree Brown is averaging 12.4 points for New Hampshire.

