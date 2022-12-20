New Hampshire takes on Brown after Daniels' 30-point performance

New Hampshire Wildcats (5-6) at Brown Bears (6-5)
The Wildcats have gone 1-4 away from home. New Hampshire is 3-5 against opponents with a winning record.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 14.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Bears. Paxson Wojcik is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brown.
Daniels is averaging 17 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Matt Herasme is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 63.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.
Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.