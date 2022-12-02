New Hampshire takes on Columbia, looks to break 4-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-4) at Columbia Lions (2-7) New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire enters the matchup with Columbia after losing four straight games. The Lions have gone 2-1 in home games. Columbia is seventh in the Ivy League shooting 32.1% from downtown, led by Lukas Yurasits shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Wildcats are 0-2 on the road. New Hampshire ranks fourth in the America East with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Clarence O. Daniels II averaging 3.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is scoring 14.2 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Lions. Zinou Bedri is averaging 9.4 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 42.5% for Columbia.

Daniels is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Kyree Brown is averaging 12.7 points for New Hampshire.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

