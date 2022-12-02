New Hampshire takes on Columbia, looks to break 4-game skid

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-4) at Columbia Lions (2-7)
The Wildcats are 0-2 on the road. New Hampshire ranks fourth in the America East with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Clarence O. Daniels II averaging 3.2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is scoring 14.2 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Lions. Zinou Bedri is averaging 9.4 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 42.5% for Columbia.
Daniels is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Kyree Brown is averaging 12.7 points for New Hampshire.
