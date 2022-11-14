New Hampshire visits Fordham after Brown's 25-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire faces the Fordham Rams after Kyree Brown scored 25 points in New Hampshire’s 83-71 victory against the Fairfield Stags.

Fordham finished 16-16 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Rams allowed opponents to score 66.8 points per game and shoot 42.5% from the field last season.