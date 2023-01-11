New Hampshire visits Maine after Juozapaitis' 26-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New Hampshire Wildcats (7-8, 2-1 America East) at Maine Black Bears (6-9, 0-2 America East) Bangor, Maine; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maine -3.5; over/under is 130 BOTTOM LINE: Maine faces the New Hampshire Wildcats after Gedi Juozapaitis scored 26 points in Maine’s 91-83 overtime loss to the NJIT Highlanders.

The Black Bears have gone 3-2 at home. Maine has a 3-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wildcats have gone 2-1 against America East opponents. New Hampshire is 4-6 against opponents over .500.

The Black Bears and Wildcats square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Clayton is averaging 7.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Black Bears. Kellen Tynes is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

Clarence O. Daniels II is shooting 43.6% and averaging 15.1 points for the Wildcats. Matt Herasme is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 2-8, averaging 68.6 points, 27.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

