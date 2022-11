New Hampshire finished 15-13 overall last season while going 10-4 at home. The Wildcats averaged 11.8 points off of turnovers, 10.0 second chance points and 2.5 bench points last season.

Boston University finished 22-13 overall last season while going 8-8 on the road. The Terriers averaged 70.6 points per game last season, 12.0 from the free throw line and 22.5 from deep.