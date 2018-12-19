LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville coach Scott Satterfield has announced the signings of four players to national letters of intent after taking over the Cardinals’ program just over two weeks ago.

He hasn’t had much time to recruit and the Cardinals’ new coach hopes to land 10 more prospects by National Signing Day on Feb. 6. Satterfield was introduced as Louisville’s coach on Dec. 4. The coach said Wednesday he is happy with the commitments announced on the first day of the early signing period and that all four recruits will enroll in school next semester.

Satterfield says by signing only four recruits Wednesday, it will give his staff “more time to get out and build relationships. Hopefully, we’ll sign a bunch of guys like the ones we got today.”

Satterfield’s initial class features quarterback Evan Conley from Kell High School in Marietta, Georgia; running back Aidan Robbins from Louisville’s Manual High; offensive lineman Zach Williamson from Spring Valley High in Huntington, West Virginia; and linebacker Dorian Jones from Plantation (Florida) American Heritage.

