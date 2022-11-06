New Mexico begins season at home against Southern Utah

Southern Utah Thunderbirds at New Mexico Lobos
Albuquerque, New Mexico; Monday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico -6; over/under is 156
BOTTOM LINE: The New Mexico Lobos start the season at home against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.
New Mexico went 13-19 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Lobos averaged 74.3 points per game last season, 14.3 on free throws and 23.4 from deep.
Southern Utah finished 20-11 overall a season ago while going 8-8 on the road. The Thunderbirds averaged 78.4 points per game last season, 34.8 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 10.9 on fast breaks.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.