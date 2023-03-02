New Mexico visits Colorado State after Udeze's 25-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New Mexico Lobos (21-9, 8-9 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (13-17, 5-12 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico visits the Colorado State Rams after Morris Udeze scored 25 points in New Mexico’s 94-80 win over the Fresno State Bulldogs. The Rams have gone 8-7 at home. Colorado State is sixth in the MWC scoring 72.4 points while shooting 49.0% from the field.

The Lobos have gone 8-9 against MWC opponents. New Mexico is second in the MWC with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Udeze averaging 9.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tonje is averaging 14 points for the Rams. Isaiah Stevens is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

Jaelen House averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Jamal Mashburn Jr. is shooting 44.1% and averaging 20.5 points over the past 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Lobos: 3-7, averaging 79.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

