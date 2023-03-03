Colorado State hosts Udeze and New Mexico

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New Mexico Lobos (21-9, 8-9 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (13-17, 5-12 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado State -2; over/under is 152.5 BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico visits the Colorado State Rams after Morris Udeze scored 25 points in New Mexico’s 94-80 win over the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Rams are 8-7 on their home court. Colorado State ranks sixth in the MWC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by John Tonje averaging 4.1.

The Lobos are 8-9 against conference opponents. New Mexico has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stevens is averaging 18 points and 6.5 assists for the Rams. Tonje is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. is averaging 19.4 points for the Lobos. KJ Jenkins is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Lobos: 3-7, averaging 79.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

