New Mexico (3-5, 1-3) quickly got that back with a 75-yard drive, capped by a 2-yard run by Aaron Dumas just 29 seconds before halftime.
The Lobos had 152 of their 259 yards on their two scoring drives. They only had 83 yards in the second half.
Wyoming had a turnover and was sacked twice in the fourth quarter as the New Mexico defense secured the win.
__
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25